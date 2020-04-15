Apple’s new iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 specs

Apple’s new iPhone SE looks very much like an iPhone 8. While there are many similarities, there are also some very major differences in iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 specs, which we’ve elucidated below.
iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 shared specs:
Storage Capacity
• 64GB
• 128GB
Display
• Retina HD display
• 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi‑Touch™ display with IPS technology
• 1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi
• 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
• True Tone display
• Wide color display (P3)
• 625 nits max brightness (typical)
Dimensions and Weight
• Height: 5.45 inches (138.4 mm)
• Width: 2.65 inches (67.3 mm)
• Depth: 0.29 inch (7.3 mm)
• Weight: 5.22 ounces (148 grams)
Splash, Water, and Dust Resistance
• Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
Camera
• Single 12MP Wide camera
• Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture
• Optical image stabilization
• Digital zoom up to 5x
• True Tone flash with Slow Sync
Video Recording
• 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
• 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
• Optical image stabilization for video
• Digital zoom up to 3x
• Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
• Time-lapse video with stabilization
Front Camera
• FaceTime HD camera
• 7MP photos
• ƒ/2.2 aperture
• Retina Flash
• Auto HDR for photos
• 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps
Cellular and Wireless
• GSM/EDGE
• UMTS/HSPA+
• DC-HSDPA
• CDMA EV-DO Rev. A (some models)
• Bluetooth 5.0
• Built-in GPS/GNSS
• VoLTE
• NFC with reader mode
• Wi-Fi calling
Secure Authentication
• Touch ID via second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button
Video Calling
• FaceTime video
• Initiate video calls over Wi‑Fi or cellular to any FaceTime-enabled device
Audio Calling
• FaceTime audio
• Initiate audio calls over Wi‑Fi or cellular to any FaceTime audio-enabled device
• Voice over LTE (VoLTE)
• Wi-Fi calling
Audio Playback
• Stereo playback
Video Playback
• Supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 content
Power and Battery
• iPhone SE lasts about the same as iPhone 8
• Built-in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery
• Qi Wireless charging
• Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter
• Video playback: Up to 13 hours
• Audio playback: Up to 40 hours
• Fast-charge capable: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher (sold separately)
Included Headphones
• EarPods with Lightning Connector
Sensors
• Three-axis gyro
• Accelerometer
• Proximity sensor
• Ambient light sensor
• Barometer
Connector
• Lightning
iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 spec differences:
• Storage Capacity: iPhone SE offers a 256GB option. The 256GB option for iPhone 8 was discontinued on September 10, 2019
• Display: iPhone SE offers Haptic Touch. iPhone 8 offers 3D Touch.
• Chip: iPhone SE has an A13 Bionic chip with 3rd-generation Neural Engine. iPhone 8 has an A11 Bionic Chip with 1st-generation Neural Engine.
• Camera:
– iPhone SE has Next-generation Smart HDR for photos. iPhone 8 has Auto HDR for photos.
– iPhone SE has Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control. iPhone 8 does not.
– iPhone SE has Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono). iPhone 8 does not.
• Video Recording:
– iPhone SE has Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps. iPhone 8 does not.
– iPhone SE has QuickTake video. iPhone 8 does not.
– iPhone SE has Stereo recording. iPhone 8 does not.
• Front Camera:
– iPhone SE has Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control. iPhone 8 does not.
– Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono). iPhone 8 does not.
• Cellular and Wireless:
– iPhone SE has Gigabit-class LTE. iPhone 8 has LTE Advanced.
– iPhone SE has 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with MIMO. iPhone 8 has 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO.
– iPhone SE has Express Cards with power reserve. iPhone 8 has Express Cards (no power reserve).
• Video playback (streamed):
– iPhone SE offers up to 8 hours. iPhone 8 does not.
• SIM Card: iPhone SE offer Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM). iPhone 8 offers nano-SIM.
MacDailyNews Note: 3:10pm EDT. Added info about iPhone 8’s 256GB model discontinuation.
3 Comments
iPhone 8 does have a 256Gb model. I have one.
I believe they mean current options.
Does iPhone 8 have 4K video recording?