Apple’s new iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 specs

Apple’s new iPhone SE looks very much like an iPhone 8. While there are many similarities, there are also some very major differences in iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 specs, which we’ve elucidated below.

iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 shared specs:

Storage Capacity

• 64GB

• 128GB

Display

• Retina HD display

• 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi‑Touch™ display with IPS technology

• 1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

• 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)

• True Tone display

• Wide color display (P3)

• 625 nits max brightness (typical)

Dimensions and Weight

• Height: 5.45 inches (138.4 mm)

• Width: 2.65 inches (67.3 mm)

• Depth: 0.29 inch (7.3 mm)

• Weight: 5.22 ounces (148 grams)

Splash, Water, and Dust Resistance

• Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529

Camera

• Single 12MP Wide camera

• Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture

• Optical image stabilization

• Digital zoom up to 5x

• True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Video Recording

• 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

• 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

• Optical image stabilization for video

• Digital zoom up to 3x

• Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

• Time-lapse video with stabilization

Front Camera

• FaceTime HD camera

• 7MP photos

• ƒ/2.2 aperture

• Retina Flash

• Auto HDR for photos

• 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Cellular and Wireless

• GSM/EDGE

• UMTS/HSPA+

• DC-HSDPA

• CDMA EV-DO Rev. A (some models)

• Bluetooth 5.0

• Built-in GPS/GNSS

• VoLTE

• NFC with reader mode

• Wi-Fi calling

Secure Authentication

• Touch ID via second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button

Video Calling

• FaceTime video

• Initiate video calls over Wi‑Fi or cellular to any FaceTime-enabled device

Audio Calling

• FaceTime audio

• Initiate audio calls over Wi‑Fi or cellular to any FaceTime audio-enabled device

• Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

• Wi-Fi calling

Audio Playback

• Stereo playback

Video Playback

• Supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 content

Power and Battery

• iPhone SE lasts about the same as iPhone 8

• Built-in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery

• Qi Wireless charging

• Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter

• Video playback: Up to 13 hours

• Audio playback: Up to 40 hours

• Fast-charge capable: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher (sold separately)

Included Headphones

• EarPods with Lightning Connector

Sensors

• Three-axis gyro

• Accelerometer

• Proximity sensor

• Ambient light sensor

• Barometer

Connector

• Lightning

iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 spec differences:

• Storage Capacity: iPhone SE offers a 256GB option. The 256GB option for iPhone 8 was discontinued on September 10, 2019

• Display: iPhone SE offers Haptic Touch. iPhone 8 offers 3D Touch.

• Chip: iPhone SE has an A13 Bionic chip with 3rd-generation Neural Engine. iPhone 8 has an A11 Bionic Chip with 1st-generation Neural Engine.

• Camera:

– iPhone SE has Next-generation Smart HDR for photos. iPhone 8 has Auto HDR for photos.

– iPhone SE has Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control. iPhone 8 does not.

– iPhone SE has Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono). iPhone 8 does not.

• Video Recording:

– iPhone SE has Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps. iPhone 8 does not.

– iPhone SE has QuickTake video. iPhone 8 does not.

– iPhone SE has Stereo recording. iPhone 8 does not.

• Front Camera:

– iPhone SE has Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control. iPhone 8 does not.

– Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono). iPhone 8 does not.

• Cellular and Wireless:

– iPhone SE has Gigabit-class LTE. iPhone 8 has LTE Advanced.

– iPhone SE has 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with MIMO. iPhone 8 has 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO.

– iPhone SE has Express Cards with power reserve. iPhone 8 has Express Cards (no power reserve).

• Video playback (streamed):

– iPhone SE offers up to 8 hours. iPhone 8 does not.

• SIM Card: iPhone SE offer Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM). iPhone 8 offers nano-SIM.

MacDailyNews Note: 3:10pm EDT. Added info about iPhone 8’s 256GB model discontinuation.