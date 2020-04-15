Apple’s Mac Pro wheels cost $100 each

Do you need feet or wheels for your Mac Pro?

The standard Mac Pro has a stainless steel frame with feet, which is a good option if you don’t need to move your Mac Pro away from your workspace very often.

However, if you need to move your Mac Pro frequently, you can customize your Mac Pro to have a stainless steel frame with wheels, which is ideal for moving your Mac Pro quickly and easily without having to lift it. Configuring your Mac Pro with wheels makes it about an inch taller than the frame with feet.

Today, Apple added the “Stainless steel frame with wheels” option to the Mac Pro ordering page and the cost is $100 per wheel or $400 extra.

More info via Apple’s online store here.

In addition, users who already own Mac Pro units can order the Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit for $699. Installation required. A 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit is included, but additional tools are necessary.

More info about the Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit here.

MacDailyNews Take: If you need the wheels, you likely know it and, if you’re a professional content producer, you know that $100 per wheel isn’t crazy expensive especially compared to $174.75 per wheel after the fact (although it would be nice if Apple could have designed in some wheel brakes as chocking Mac Pro wheels seems a bit too retro given the cost).