Apple’s Mac Pro wheels cost $100 each

Do you need feet or wheels for your Mac Pro?
The standard Mac Pro has a stainless steel frame with feet, which is a good option if you don’t need to move your Mac Pro away from your workspace very often.
However, if you need to move your Mac Pro frequently, you can customize your Mac Pro to have a stainless steel frame with wheels, which is ideal for moving your Mac Pro quickly and easily without having to lift it. Configuring your Mac Pro with wheels makes it about an inch taller than the frame with feet.
Today, Apple added the “Stainless steel frame with wheels” option to the Mac Pro ordering page and the cost is $100 per wheel or $400 extra.
More info via Apple’s online store here.
In addition, users who already own Mac Pro units can order the Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit for $699. Installation required. A 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit is included, but additional tools are necessary.
More info about the Apple Mac Pro Wheels Kit here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you need the wheels, you likely know it and, if you’re a professional content producer, you know that $100 per wheel isn’t crazy expensive especially compared to $174.75 per wheel after the fact (although it would be nice if Apple could have designed in some wheel brakes as chocking Mac Pro wheels seems a bit too retro given the cost).
7 Comments
Leander, Texas, now has about 60,000 people and is one of the four fastest-growing cities in America. When it incorporated around 1980, it had 2179 residents, the majority of them in double-wides. The first City Hall was in a former gas station, with the Municipal Court offices in the converted men’s room. They even left the cubicles in place (without the fixtures) for the clerks. I visited once and discovered that office chairs with casters would roll to the drain in the middle of the room if you didn’t keep a foot on the ground.
The notion of runaway Macs brought back that memory. Thank you, MDN.
Buy iPhone SE instead and save $1!
Apple could charge $1000 per wheel and people’d still happily buy them cos Apple are SO much better than Microsoft!
The wheels don’t even lock.
Hence the portion of MDN’s Take that you didn’t read, Mr Redundant: “It would be nice if Apple could have designed in some wheel brakes as chocking Mac Pro wheels seems a bit too retro given the cost.:
So I’m a developer and develop solutions ranging from FPGAs to web solutions. I recently needed to update my machine and at $6k for an entry Mac Pro I had to say enough is enough and built my own Linux development machine. I have talked to others who, like me, feel as though Apple has given up on the developer. One day I will return using Apple as my primary dev box.
So, $299 for just a bit, not an entire wrench, and you still need other tools? Sounds like Apple took cues from the people who brought us $400 hammers for the military.