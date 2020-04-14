Apple patent reveals Apple Watch shark detection

A newly-granted Apple patent (number 10,617,358) shows an Apple Watch that’s even more valuable to surfers by including shark detection.
The Apple Watch would be able to determine which properties of the water and/or surrounding environment would be relevant to the user and in particular the health of the user. For example, when the electronic device determines that the user wearing the electronic device has been exposed to at least a threshold amount of water (indicating that, for example, the user/electronic device is submerged or otherwise exposed to a significant body of water as opposed to a lesser amount of water associated with, for example, rain), a sensing element carried by the electronic device and/or associated with the electronic device, can be used to detect properties of the water deemed to be of interest.
MacDailyNews Take: E.g, that 20-foot great white lurking below you.
The notification system could warn a user that is swimming in dangerous conditions such as rip tides or that dangerous predators such as sharks are in the area. The Apple Watch would be able to tell the difference between salt and fresh water, as well as if the wear’s body is submerged in water or merely, for instance, out in the rain.
MacDailyNews Take: Imagine the potential Apple Watch sales to spearfishers!
