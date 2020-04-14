Apple patent reveals Apple Watch shark detection

A newly-granted Apple patent (number 10,617,358) shows an Apple Watch that’s even more valuable to surfers by including shark detection.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

The Apple Watch would be able to determine which properties of the water and/or surrounding environment would be relevant to the user and in particular the health of the user. For example, when the electronic device determines that the user wearing the electronic device has been exposed to at least a threshold amount of water (indicating that, for example, the user/electronic device is submerged or otherwise exposed to a significant body of water as opposed to a lesser amount of water associated with, for example, rain), a sensing element carried by the electronic device and/or associated with the electronic device, can be used to detect properties of the water deemed to be of interest.