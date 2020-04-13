Apple registers AppleCoronavirus.com domain name

Apple has recently registered the domain name AppleCoronavirus.com, according to a WHOIS record discovered by MacRumors.

MacRumors:

The new record indicates that Apple took possession of the domain name on Friday. The record’s domain information lists Apple Inc. as the registrant organization. The registrar is CSC Corporate Domains, a firm that protects domain names for large corporations, and is used by Apple for its domain name registrations.

MacDailyNews Take: The AppleCoronavirus.com domain does not currently point to an active website. This is likely simply for brand protection as companies register domains to safeguard their brands and very often never use them for active websites.