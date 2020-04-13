Apple steps up orders for 5nm chips from TSMC

A report today out of Taiwan reveals that TSMC has cut 5nm wafer production for Huawei due to slowing smartphone sales and that production capacity has promptly been grabbed by Apple ahead of next-gen 5G-capable iPhones due this fall.

TSMC 5nm. Image: Apple's A13 Bionic chip is manufactured by TSMC using a 7nm process
Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Apple requested TSMC to add nearly 10,000 pieces of production capacity in the fourth quarter. TSMC’s 5-nanometer is not only on schedule and full capacity, but 7-nanometer will continue to be fully loaded until the end of the year…

TSMC had earlier announced that the 5nm advanced process is ready for mass production, and it is scheduled to be released in the second quarter.

