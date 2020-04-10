Apple extends 3% Daily Cash Back at Walgreens to physical Apple Card

3% back at Walgreens is now even better. Apple has extended 3% Daily Cash Back at Walgreens to the physical titanium Apple Card.

In an effort to help Apple Card users practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, users now get 3% back with their titanium Apple Cards when using drive-thru ordering.

Of course, Apple Card users will also continue to get 3% back when making touchless payments with Apple Card using Apple Pay in-store and using Apple Card to shop online at Walgreens.com or in the Walgreens app.

3% Daily Cash is also available for transactions made with physical card and Apple Card number through June 30, 2020.

Note: Sprint Express and independent health service providers, including Walgreens Optical and Walgreens Hearing, are not eligible for 3% Daily Cash.

More info about Apple Card here.

MacDailyNews Take: Thanks, Apple!