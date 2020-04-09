HBO GO and HBO NOW ends support for 2nd and 3rd gen. Apple TV units

HBO on Wednesday announced that starting April 30, 2020 its streaming services HBO GO and HBO NOW will no longer support second- and third-generation Apple TV models, MacRumors reports.

HBO GO is streaming service that connects to your existing HBO package from your cable/satellite provider. It allows you to watch HBO on-demand from any device you own. HBO NOW is HBO’s full standalone streaming subscription service.

HBO:

In order to provide the best streaming experience, we need to make some changes to our supported devices list. Starting on April 30, 2020, HBO GO will no longer be available on the Apple TV (2nd and 3rd generation). If Apple TV was your primary streaming device, here are some other ways to stream HBO GO on your TV: • Stream HBO GO using another streaming player or a game console. For a list of supported devices, see Supported devices.

• Use AirPlay to stream HBO GO to your Apple TV.

• Use an HDMI cable to connect your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV.

• Use Chromecast to cast HBO GO from your phone, tablet, or computer to your TV.

There is a similar support document for HBO NOW here.

MacDailyNews Take: Things do get old. Time marches on. The 2nd-gen. Apple TV was released on September 1, 2010 and the 3rd-gen. on March 7, 2012. We very highly recommend upgrading to the Apple TV 4K!