Apple updates COVID-19 app with new features

Apple today updated the company’s free COVID-19 app to version 2.0.

The COVID-19 app has up-to-date information from trusted sources about the coronavirus disease that is impacting people across the world. It has a screening tool so you can find out what you should do now for yourself or for a loved one. And it gives you access to resources you may need to feel supported and informed.

The COVID-19 app update includes bug fixes and improvements, including:

• The ability to select state of residence to see guidance from that state’s health department

• Tips for keeping yourself and others physically and mentally healthy

The COVID-19 app is developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and features:

• Use the simple screening tool to determine what you should do if you are concerned about COVID-19. Answer a few questions about symptoms, travel, and contact you’ve had with those who might have the disease. And then get a specific, recommended action based on the CDC’s current guidelines, such as practice social distancing or talk to a doctor.

• Save previous screening results for you or for a loved one to refer to at a later date or in conversations with a healthcare provider.

• Learn best practices for washing your hands, practicing social distancing, quarantining, monitoring your symptoms, and disinfecting surfaces.

• Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about COVID-19, including who is at risk of serious illness and how to recognize the symptoms.

• Know that data you provide in the COVID-19 app will not be shared with Apple, the CDC, or anyone without your permission. Data entered will be stored and encrypted on device with a passcode.

More info and download link via Apple’s App Store here.