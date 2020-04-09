Apple Music launches ‘Stream Local’ to support South African artists

Apple Music on April 11th will launch a new South African initiative dubbed “Stream Local.” The program forms part of the music streaming giant’s efforts to support South African musicians as the industry is increasingly negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. “Stream Local” playlists across genres as well as the albums of several chart-topping South African artists will be featured in addition to newly-released music.

Rufaro Samanga for OkayAfrica:

Playlists to be featured on “Stream Local” will include, among several others, Mzansi Hits, Mzansi House, Amapiano Lifestyle, Afrikaanse Treffers and Mzansi Soul as well as Essentials playlists from South Africa’s biggest hip-hop artists Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest, gospel group Joyous Celebration and so much more. Chart-topping albums from the likes of Elaine, Blaq Diamond, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa, as well as the latest music releases from the likes of Ami Faku, Sha Sha and Bongeziwe Mabandla, will also be featured.

