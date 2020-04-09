Apple and Stanford app connects first responders to drive-thru COVID-19 tests

A new app built by Stanford Medicine with help from Apple is designed to help connect first responders to drive-thru COVID-19 testing if they are showing symptoms of the coronavirus. Stanford hopes to expand the The First Responder COVID-19 Guide app’s coverage to other essential service workers, such as grocery store staff and public service employees.

COVID-19 presents unique challenges for the police, firefighters and paramedics who serve and protect their communities. Within the app, Stanford Medicine experts answer your questions, provide up-to-date information, and help you determine if you should be tested for the coronavirus. The app includes:

• Use a screening questionnaire to determine whether testing is recommended for you, based on your symptoms, medical history and exposure. Results are saved for your future reference, and all answers are securely stored on your device. No data is shared with Stanford, Apple or anyone else unless you grant permission.

• View the latest COVID-19 resources from Stanford Medicine physicians and scientists, including a comprehensive list of frequently-asked questions, an easy-to-understand guide for protecting yourself, and videos of weekly virtual town hall meetings, in which Stanford Medicine leaders update the community on the pandemic and its implications.

• Learn about the unique risks that COVID-19 presents first responders, and how to protect yourself. Stanford Medicine emergency medicine experts answer your questions about potential exposure, safety and best practices. Local agencies and national organizations offer detailed guidance and recommendations for avoiding infection and containing the outbreak.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Here’s how it works: Users take a survey with questions about their symptoms. If they have symptoms suggesting COVID-19 infection, the app recommends testing. First responders can take that result to the contact at their workplace in charge of health, referred to as a “department infection control officer” inside the app, and get scheduled for priority testing at a Stanford Health Care site. Stanford is starting with police officers, firefighters, and paramedics because they’re essential and are at high risk of catching the virus. The app is currently only available in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in California. The team at Stanford Medicine hopes to expand it to more frontline workers, including grocery store workers and government employees. After that, they want to make it, or similar apps, available in additional counties and states.

MacDailyNews Note: Stanford Medicine’s new app for connecting first responders to drive-thru COVID-19 tests is available via Apple’s App Store here: The First Responder COVID-19 Guide app.