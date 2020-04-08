iOS 14 concept imagines Home screen widgets on iPhone

Over the weekend, based on iOS 14 beta code, 9to5Mac reported that Apple is developing “real widgets on the iPhone and iPad home screen for the first time” in iOS 14.

A new concept created by Parker Ortolani imagines what that could like for iPhone users.

In Ortolani’s concept, developers could choose from three variations of home screen views for their apps:

• Classic still icon

• New live icon that can show data or buttons

• Full-size widget

Parker Ortolani via Twitter:

Alright, here’s my concept for adding widgets to the iOS home screen. I call it SpringKit. Three icon classes for developers to pick from that users can also switch between. All of them fall into the existing grid and customization features.

MacDailyNews Take: Looks good. Not sure about the height matching the height of a normal icon plus its text, though. Looks a bit off, no? What do you think?

Initial thought: Our grandparents will never use it.