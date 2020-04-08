Apple supplier Foxconn to make ventilators with Medtronic in Wisconsin

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple’s iPhones at factories in China, will make ventilators for U.S. firm Medtronic to help patients afflicted by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Wednesday.
In a statement released through company founder Terry Gou’s office, Foxconn said it was currently cooperating with Medtronic to design and develop ventilators, and medical and technical personnel from both firms were working closely on this.
The companies hope to speed up production time so the ventilators can be put to work as soon as possible, it added.
Medtronic Chief Executive Officer Omar Ishrak told CNBC that Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant would be used to make the ventilators.
MacDailyNews Take: That Foxconn plant in Wisconsin has gone through more changes than parents of septuplets. Hopefully, the ventilators can be produced ASAP.
