New 13- or 14-inch MacBook Pro rumored for next month

Apple will unveil and release a new 13- or 14-inch MacBook Pro in May with the codename “J223,” according to leak from YouTuber Jon Prosser via Twitter.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said Apple plans to release new ‌MacBook Pro‌ and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020. As predicted, Apple launched its new ‌MacBook Air‌ last month with the new keyboard, so that only leaves the 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, given that the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ was released just five months ago.

As noted by Prosser, Apple could launch a new size for its smaller ‌‌MacBook Pro‌‌ offering, with any refresh potentially seeing a display bump to a 14-inch screen. Kuo has referred to a 14-inch model in the past, but it’s not clear that this size would feature in any impending refresh. The new 14-inch model would likely replace the 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, which would be discontinued.

Prosser has shared accurate Google leaks in the past, but he has only recently starting sharing Apple rumors, so his track record is limited.