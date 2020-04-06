Bye-bye, Kindle. Hello, Apple Books on iPad mini!

Apple Books vs. Kindle: What’s the best way to read e-books and listen to audiobooks?
Bradley Chambers has been using a Kindle for many years; most recently, a Kindle Oasis was his primary book reader. Now, however, Chambers says he’s realized that he “was not too fond of the purchasing process” on iOS for Kindle which got him thinking about if the Kindle was still the best place for him to purchase books.
While I love the idea of the Kindle hardware, the software hasn’t advanced very much. The overall experience is quite clunky. It feels like the current Kindle hardware is still running the original software. I argued last summer that Apple should build a competitor to the Kindle as well. There is something to the e-ink display, but it needs a fresh approach.
Getting back to my original point, I closed out the mobile version of the Kindle website, and I reinstalled Apple Books. As I opened it, it felt like a breath of fresh air. The overall design is just stunning. I hadn’t spent a lot of time with the new interface that Apple released with iOS 12, but I was quickly blown away.
Overall, the interface for everything in Apple Books is first class. Reading books is delightful, and the audiobook player is also well done. You can sync audiobooks with Apple Watch as well.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Books vs. Kindle: We still prefer the Kindle for the e-ink display – it’s much easier on the eyes than an iPad mini – but, Chambers points about the Apple Books vs. Kindle app quality are very true. It’s no contest for Apple in that regard. We’d love to see what Apple could do with an dedicated reading device with an e-ink display for Apple Books!
7 Comments
I don’t think you’ll find a biggest Apple enthusiast with a household full of Apple stuff than me.
However, I cannot read books on any of our current three iPads going all the way to iPad Pro. Headaches.
So back to one of our Kindle Keyboard eInk readers it is.
Have you tried the BeeLine Reader app (Kindle feature is an IAP, but I’m happy to send you a promo code for it—I’m the founder)? This reading technology helps make reading on screen much easier for many different types of people, including those who get headaches from screen reading. Feel free to contact me through the website http://www.beelinereader.com. Sorry for the self-promo; I’m a daily reader of this blog and never mention my startup in my comments, but it seemed relevant here!
Apropos and timely mention…not just a vested interest plug.
1st world problem, I know…iPad’s weight in comparison to Kindle deters me.
Kindle is klunky, tho. I bought mine for a discount yrs ago, that allows ads to populate the screen when not in use. It’s not a discount at all…being aware of being a “subject” costs me. Regret.
Sorry but this is BS. Kindle rules.
An iPad Mini 5 is 10.59 ounces while a Kindle Oasis is 6.6 ounces so there Is a difference but does not appear significant
My 6+ was my ideal, portable Kindle reader. The narrower screen of my X makes it sub-par for reading books.