12 Zoom alternatives for secure video conferencing

As millions attempt to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, some companies are using Zoom teleconferencing software, but that could be a risk: Zoom video calls do not offer end-to-end encryption. If your business, school, or even personal communications demand a more secure video collaboration system than Zoom seems able to provide, take a look at these Zoom alternatives for working remotely during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

• Group Facetime: If you use Apple products, you can use Group FaceTime to replace Zoom meetings. It supports up to 30 callers and has some intelligent features, such as placing the window belonging to the person currently speaking at the front. It’s also highly secure with end-to-end encryption.

The big problem: it’s not cross-platform, which makes it a fairly ineffective choice much of the time for business.

• Microsoft’s Skype and Teams

• For the enterprise pros: There are a range of high-powered solutions for enterprise users, including Cisco Webex Meetings, TeamViewer and GoToMeeting.

• Always highly secure: Signal

• Jitsi: An open-source tool for self-hosted systems