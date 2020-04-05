Apple sources over 20M face masks to support COVID-19 response

Apple CEO Tim Cook today announced via Twitter that Apple has now sourced over 20 million N95 face masks to support the global COVID-19 response. Apple will also produce 1 million face shields per week for medical workers, Cook said. Apple’s face shield design can be packed 100 to a box and can be assembled in two minutes, Cook added.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Thanks, Apple!