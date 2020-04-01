New research pegs COVID-19 death rate at 0.66%

The question of how many people die after being infected with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the COVID-19 death rate, has been a moving target as testing and data, especially suspect early and continuing data out of China where the outbreak began, was incomplete.
New research, which takes into account milder cases that often go undiagnosed, shows the COVID-19 death rate is significantly lower than earlier rough estimates.
The research, published in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, estimated that about 0.66% of those infected with the virus will die.
In this study, researchers tried to estimate the true “infection fatality rate.” In other words, out of everybody infected — not just those sick enough to get tested — how many people will die?
Approximately 7.8% of those 80 or older estimated to die after infection. And deaths were estimated to be exceedingly rare in children younger than 9, with a fatality rate of just 0.00161%. For age groups younger than 40, the death rate was never higher than 0.16%, according to the study… “There might be outlying cases that get a lot of media attention, but our analysis very clearly shows that at aged 50 and over, hospitalisation is much more likely than in those under 50, and a greater proportion of cases are likely to be fatal,” said Azra Ghani, a professor at Imperial College London and an author of the study, in a statement.
MacDailyNews Take: Even though most people who understand basic math figured that the early COVID-19 death rate estimates were likely far too high, this is still relatively good news, certainly compared to early estimates. However, without a vaccine, COVID-19 is still far more potent than even a severe flu season (on average, in the U.S., the mortality rate for influenza is 0.1%). Social distancing, staying home, proper and frequent handwashing, etc. is imperative! More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here.
The full research report can be found here: “Estimates of the severity of coronavirus disease 2019: a model-based analysis” – The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
Astoundingly correct.
The possibility of a lower mortality rate is certainly welcome news! However, the problem remains that “the virus that shall not be named by its origin” is more contagious and deadly (even if just by a bit) than the seasonal flu, spreads by those without symptoms and there is currently no vaccine. Not a good combo.
Yes, it has such mild symptoms that most of those who get it don’t know it. That makes it awful. It’s like “cooties”. Versus the flu this virus falls in the normal range of seasonal flus. But it is creating massive damage via the shutdown of the American economy, which will produce increased heart attacks, strokes and suicides as American deal with joblessness, defaulting on their mortgages, and hopelessness coming from being locked in their homes with no release date. Those are the real victims.
In a single word: BULLSHIT.
The 0.66% number from a “study” is not based upon fact.
In an aggregate of the official reports from states and counties of the U.S. as of 4 PM 31 March 2020: Confirmed aggregate cases: 184,770. The aggregate number of confirmed deaths directly due to COVID-19: 3,746. That’s 2.03%.
And that’s in the U.S. In some parts of the world the death rate exceeds 10%. It’s simple arithmetic.
No one should be believing a 0.66% number. No one.
1.7 million Americans develop hospital-acquired infections each year, and 99,000 die of HAIs annually. Three-fourths of the infections start in places like nursing homes and doctors’ offices. The economic burden to the U.S. may be as high as $45 billion per year.
The main features of COVID19 is the very fast rise in infections which results in a very fast rise in hospitalisations. You don’t see this with regular flu. This is a new attack vector on the human immune system.
Recent research is showing that this virus has developed ways to actually suppress the very first immune responses of our bodies, which could explain why many people experience mild symptoms.
There is also the recent research into asymptomatic cases spreading the virus, indicating the need for extra special attention with non-symptomatic cases.
All this points to mass testing for the virus and mass testing for antibodies.
Both much cheaper than destroying the economy.
“…Recent research is showing that this virus has developed ways to actually suppress the very first immune responses of our bodies, which could explain why many people experience mild symptoms….” What recent research?
MDN editorializing in the headline again. The original headline is “Coronavirus death rate is lower than previously reported, study says, but it’s still deadlier than seasonal flu”
As I have said before, no one knows enough about the virus to make statements like this. There is a marked selectivity in what MDN posts and in which articles commenters seem to accept as true and accurate. Here’s another viewpoint…
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/british-study-forecasting-2-million-u-s-deaths-this-year-prompted-trump-to-ramp-up-coronavirus-precautions/
The bottom line is, NO ONE KNOWS what the true numbers will turn out to be. If you allow your politics to guide your behavior, your chances of contracting the virus and of dying will be higher than if you listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The MDN editors are not following their own advice, at least in terms of what they post. Get your news from as many sources as possible.
MacDailyNews is quoting CNN, you moron. CNN! Also, look up “editorializing,” since you obviously don’t know what it means.
Well… It’s not wrong. It’s still a very serious issue and I really don’t care who reports on it as long as the info gets out there.