New ‘iPhone 9,’ Express Card, CarKey support discovered in iOS beta code

We’ve all heard a lot about the new “iPhone SE 2” or “iPhone 9,” which could be announced in the very near future (i.e. tomorrow morning). 9to5Mac previously found references to the new entry-level iPhone model in iOS 14 code, and now they’ve found corroborating information for a new iPhone – along with Express Card and future CarKey support – the iOS 13.4.5 beta code released to developers today.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Apple continues to work internally on the new CarKey API, which will make it possible to use the iPhone and also the Apple Watch to unlock, lock, and start a car. What has changed in iOS 13.4.5 is that the CarKey API now includes code that mentions compatibility with an iPhone with Touch ID for the first time. iOS 13.4.5 makes it clear that there’s an iPhone model with built-in Touch ID compatible with CarKey and Express Transit cards with power reserve. As the iPhone 8 doesn’t have that combination of features, this code probably refers to the new iPhone 9 that had already leaked in the iOS 14 code.

MacDailyNews Note: The iPhone 9 is expected to be a 4.7-inch followup to the iPhone 8. It’s rumored to feature Touch ID and a design nearly identical to the iPhone 8 (see diagram above), but feature a powerful A13 processor inside. Apple is also believed to be developing an “iPhone 9 Plus” with a larger 5.5-inch display.