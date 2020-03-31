Apple releases iMovie 2.2.9 for iPad and iPhone

Apple today released iMovie 2.2.9 for iPad and iPhone. On iPadOS 13.4, iMovie 2.2.9 includes mouse and trackpad support. The update also features new keyboard shortcuts.

What’s new in iMovie 2.2.9:

• Use iMovie on ‌iPad‌ with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to create movies and trailers (requires ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4)

• Use keyboard shortcuts to toggle between the five inspector modes when a clip is selected: Action, Speed adjustments, Volume, Titles, and Filters

• Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly rotate video 90-degrees clockwise or counterclockwise

• Tap the Download All button at the top of the soundtracks list to download all bundled soundtracks at once

• Add PNG, GIF, TIFF, and BMP files to your movie

• Performance and stability improvements

More info about iMovie 2.2.9 for iPad and iPhone via Apple’s App Store here.