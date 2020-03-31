Apple releases Pages, Numbers, and Keynote version 10.0 updates

Apple has updated the company’s suite of iWork apps with new 10.0 versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.

Pages 10.0:

• Select from a variety of gorgeous new templates to help you get started.

• Add a Pages document to a shared iCloud Drive folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

• Add a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

• Apply a color, gradient, or image to the background of any document.

• Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.

• Print or export a PDF of your document with comments included.

• Edit shared documents while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.

• Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Numbers 10.0:

• Create spreadsheets with more rows and columns than ever before.

• Apply a color to a background of a sheet.

• Add a Numbers spreadsheet to a shared ‌iCloud Drive‌ to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

• Edit shared spreadsheets while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.

• Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.

• Print or export a PDF of your spreadsheet with comments included.

• Add a drop cap to text in a shape.

• Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Keynote 10.0:

• Add a Keynote presentation to a shared ‌iCloud Drive‌ to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

• Edit shared presentations while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.

• Select from a variety of gorgeous new themes to help you get started.

• Easily access your recently used themes in a redesigned template chooser.

• Print or export a PDF of your presentation with comments included.

• Add a drop cap to make text stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

• Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.

• New “Keyboard” text build in and build out animation