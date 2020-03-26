Apple Music now notifies you when your favorite artists release new music

Today, Apple is rolling out a new feature that notifies Apple Music users when new albums, EPs, and videos from their favorite artists are released. The notifications appear prominently at the top of the Library tab in iOS.

Mitchel Broussard for MacRumors:

The new feature first appears as a splash page in ‌Apple Music‌ on iOS, telling users that they can “see new music from artists you like.” This will let you get updates about new releases from artists you listen to, with notifications appearing above your library of albums and playlists. In settings for the feature, it appears that you can’t specify exactly which artists you want notifications from. You can only choose to turn these notifications on or off, and whether you want to see these notifications in your Library tab or not.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, as we’ve been wanting something like this forever, these new notifications work well! You can see if the new feature has rolled out to you by firing up the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and looking for the new splash screen.