Bernie Sanders threatens to hold up emergency coronavirus relief bill

The prospect of a planned Senate vote on a $2 trillion stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic dimmed Wednesday as Senator Bernie Sanders said he would delay the bill.
Earlier in the day, four Republican senators — Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rick Scott of Florida — threatened not to support the chamber’s push to pass the rescue package through fast-track procedures. They argued a plan to add $600 per week to unemployment insurance for up to four months, a core provision of the near-final legislation, could encourage companies to lay off workers and Americans to stay unemployed.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., then said he would hold up the bill if his GOP colleagues did not drop their opposition.
The prospect of an impasse in the Senate appeared to hit U.S. stock indexes at the end of Wednesday’s session.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, warned that unless a group of GOP senators back down from their demand for changes to the unemployment insurance benefits, he would slow walk the bill until stronger guardrails were put on hundreds of billions in funding for corporations.
Putting a “hold” on a bill would force McConnell to go through days of procedural loopholes that could delay the bill into the weekend or even early next week…
Graham said they learned the details of the deal during a 92-minute conference call Senate Republicans had on Wednesday morning. They are asking for a vote on an amendment that would cap unemployment benefits at 100 percent of a person’s salary.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, the two sides will (eventually) work it out. Hopefully, sooner than later. The U.S system is messy (it’s designed to be that way), but it is unparalleled.
9 Comments
That’s a biased headline. Bernie Sanders isn’t delaying the bill, he is countering a republican delay.
Your statement is incorrect. Sanders is the one threatening to hold up the bill. The four Republican Senators are asking for a vote on a narrow amendment.
Like MDN, says: They’ll work it out. This is how the system is meant to work.
The headline on the original article reads “Bernie Sanders threatens to hold up coronavirus bill after 4 GOP senators push to cut unemployment aid,” which offers a slightly more nuanced view than the MDN headline. It’s true that the four Republican senators are trying to amend a bill that has been painstakingly negotiated by their leadership. Sanders is using a parliamentary tool to pressure them.
The headline is SUPER misleading.
I don’t think this is what the founders had in mind.
Unfortunately too many Americans don’t know and don’t care what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they created our country, and that’s why it’s such a friggin’ mess today.
Sanders is getting beat by Biden. It’s Hail Mary pass when he is done by 28 points inside 2 min to play. He should take a knee
I’m not exactly sure what you meant, but I’ll throw in, I doubt the founders would advocate making more in unemployment benefits than what one makes in your current job, or made in last job that’s used to determine “typical” unemployment benefit.
Nothing like conditioning Pavlov’s dog to take the govt offer. Why work?
http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-game-highlights/0ap3000000850492/Deshaun-Watson-s-Hail-Mary-is-intercepted-at-end-of-game
Sanders down by 300 ..:: looking for a miracle..:: Sanders steps up …. Sanders let’s it fly ….. Hail Mary for Nancy in the end zone ..: knocks around … intercepted… it’s over!