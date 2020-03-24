Apple releases watchOS 6.2

Apple today released watchOS 6.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

• Introduces in-app purchases for Apple Watch apps

• Fixes an issue where music playback could pause when switching from Wi-Fi to

• Bluetooth connectivity

• ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

• Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

To update your Apple Watch to watchOS 6.2, use the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and tap General > Software Update. You can also update directly from your Apple Watch by opening the Settings app and tapping General > Software Update.

Apple is also releasing watchOS 5.3.6 today for those with an Apple Watch and an iPhone that’s not capable of running iOS 13.