Apple offers free books and audiobooks to U.S. users

Apple Books yesterday sent out a push notification to U.S. users highlighting free books and audiobooks available to users for a limited time only.

Frank McShan for MacRumors:

The push notification reads: Enjoy a good book, on us

Explore free books, read-alongs for kids, cozy mysteries, and audiobooks for the whole family. Upon tapping on the notification, users are brought to the Free Books page in the Apple Books Store.

MacDailyNews Take: Thank you, Apple, for these free offers. Perhaps a silver lining of this coronavirus crisis is that many more people will discover/rediscover the joy of curling up with a good book!