Should you upgrade to Apple’s new iPad Pro?

Apple on Wednesday announced its new iPad Pro models, available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes.

With the new A12Z Bionic chip, iPad Pro is faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops. The new iPad Pro adds an Ultra Wide camera, studio-quality mics and a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities, opening up more pro workflows and supporting pro photo and video apps. The LiDAR Scanner, along with pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the stunning Liquid Retina display and powerful apps, extends the lead of iPad Pro as the world’s best device for augmented reality (AR), by far.

Apple’s eight-core GPU in the A12Z Bionic, along with an enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers, gives iPad Pro the highest performance ever in an iPad. Combined with the eight-core CPU and the powerful Neural Engine, which enables next-generation apps, there’s no other chip that can offer the incredible performance found in the thin and light design of iPad Pro.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Now that the new 2020 iPad Pros are upon us, we examine who should —and who shouldn’t —consider upgrading to Apple’s latest pro tablets. If you have an older iPad, you likely fall into one of two camps —your iPad is doing just fine but you’re thinking about a feature update or your iPad is no longer powerful enough and showing signs of its age.

MacDailyNews Take: As always, whether or not you’ll want to upgrade to Apple’s new iPad Pro depends on your budget and what you actually do, or might want to do, with your iPad Pro. Apple offers a very wide range of iPads, so consider carefully, especially if you’re using your iPad mainly as a consumption device or content creation/production device.