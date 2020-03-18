Apple’s new iPad Pro models feature 6GB RAM and ultra wideband chip

Apple today introduced the fourth-generation iPad Pro with a new camera setup and the A12Z Bionic chip, but what else is contained within that gorgeous slab of glass and precision- milled aluminum? An eye-popping 6GB of RAM, for starters.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Based on code from the latest iOS 13.4 build, we can say that all fourth generation iPad Pro models are equipped with 6GB of RAM. Previously, with the third-generation iPad Pro, only models with 1TB of internal storage had 6GB of RAM, and all other versions had only 4GB of RAM. What we also have noticed on iOS 13.4 code is that the fourth-generation iPad Pro features the ultra-wideband U1 chip, which was first introduced last year with the iPhone 11. For some reason, Apple has not mentioned it at all, which makes us question whether related features are enabled on the new iPad Pro or if they’re planning to do so with a future software update.

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re looking to upgrade from an iPad or iPad Air to an iPad Pro, you know what to do.