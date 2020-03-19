Apple may be the best of all coronavirus ‘losers’

Apple may be the best of all of the coronavirus ‘losers’ – stocks showing relative out-performance vs. the S&P 500 due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced market crash of 2020.

Ed Carson for Investor’s Business Daily:

Dow Jones futures fell solidly Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, in choppy trade. Futures briefly jumped overnight as the European Central Bank announced its own big quantitative easing program. On Wednesday, the coronavirus stock market crash tumbled to new lows.

Apple stock fell 2.45% on Wednesday and Microsoft stock 4.2%. Both Apple and Microsoft, still with market caps above $1 trillion, are members of the Dow Jones, S&P 500 index and Nasdaq composite. Apple stock fell back below its 200-day line on Wednesday. Microsoft, Amazon, Alibaba and Netflix stocks had closed Tuesday just below that long-term level.

All of these tech titans are showing relative outperformance vs. the S&P 500. That’s important. Stocks that show relative strength in a correction are often the leaders in the next market uptrend.

But in the coronavirus stock market crash, relative strength in nearly all cases still means absolute losers. Apple stock may be a best “loser,” but it’s definitely not a buy at this point.