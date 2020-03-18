Apple’s Craig Federighi shows how iPad’s new trackpad works

Apple today made the rumors (and code leaks) official: Trackpad and mouse support has arrived on the iPad.
Users can get a trackpad on an iPad Pro with Apple’s $299 or $349 Magic Keyboard, via Logitech’s $150 keyboard case, use a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad, or using forthcoming iPad trackpad accessories. With a floating design with smooth angle adjustment, a backlit keyboard and trackpad, the Magic Keyboard delivers the best typing experience ever on iPad. The Magic Keyboard will be available for purchase in May.
“We’re making iPad even more capable and versatile by bringing trackpad support to iPadOS,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, in a statement. “We carefully considered the best way to integrate trackpad use into a touch-first environment while retaining everything our customers know and love about iPad. We’re thrilled to bring this new way of interacting with iPad to the millions of people using iPadOS today.”
[There] a lot of gestures to remember, but no more than exist on the Mac. It seems overwhelming, but if you made a similar list for your MacBook or Windows machine, it would be just as intimidating. The iPad’s gestures are just different.
One interesting thing you can’t do is just have a bunch of traditional windows like you’re used to having on a desktop… Apple is sticking to its guns on its attempt to rethink how we move and rearrange windows on the iPad screen, with stuff like split screen and Slide Over. For better or worse (and I think for the better), the new trackpad features don’t turn the iPad into a Mac.
Whether any of that radically changes this year with iPadOS 14 is anybody’s guess. Federighi himself recently said, “If you like what you’ve seen us do with iPadOS, stay tuned, we’re going to keep working on it.”
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to give it a try and we very much look forward to seeing what Apple has in store for iPad users in iPadOS 14!
Apple’s software boss Craig Federighi walks you through it all in a video in Bohn’s full article.
I’m sure it’s functional. That isn’t the same thing as excellent. I am loathe to admit that Surface may have had a leg up by doing this sooner and running a full OS. Welcome to the Apple toaster-fridge they claimed they’d never make.
But it looks like such a gorgeous toaster fridge!
Seriously, now this beast is both more than a Mac and less than a Mac.
That’s somewhat a function of both form factor and modes. Being a slate lends itself more naturally to a lot of task which fall within its capabilities which would be impractical if possible on a Mac.
But the interface is less precise and multifunctional. I live with 10 to 15 windows open on my Mac and with hundreds of tabs in my browsers. On a six year old Macbook Air.
OTOH I’m not about to take that on some AR jaunts or do any extended serious image capture.
In my case, my needs for heavy duty data crunching are less than a few years ago, and I think I could do 90% what I do now in an adaptive fashion on the iPad Pro. Plus the things I can’t do on my Mac.
Got to wait to play with this and really think my use case through. Today I’m in the Steve Jobs memorial reality distortion field and I just want it… ….now…
…however I’m going to wait for that to pass, lolz….
The keyboard alone costs $350!!! That’s even crazier than a $1000 display stand.
All these features added to make a tablet more like a laptop. Hmmm.
I love my iPad, but it’s “extracurricular, entertaining and a pleasantry.” Clearly 1st world.