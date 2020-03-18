Apple releases new colors for iPhone and iPad cases and Apple Watch bands

As they normally do annually, Apple has debuted a new lineup of colors today for iPhone and iPad cases, alongside a slew of new Apple Watch bands.

Ryan Christoffel for MacStories:

These releases bring with them a semblance of normalcy, which I find comforting.

The Silicone Case for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max has been updated with three new colors: Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue.

The Leather Folio for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max has its own three new colors: Peacock, Deep Sea Blue, and Raspberry.

The Smart Cover for the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini, as well as the updated Smart Folio for the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, are all available in two new colors: Surf Blue and Cactus.

Apple’s array of new bands for the Apple Watch is wide-reaching. There are new colors and designs available for nine separate styles of band.