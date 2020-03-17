Only ‘iPhone 12 Pro’ models expected get time-of-flight sensors

Apple is working on a new iPad Pro with a time-of-flight sensor, 9to5Mac code sleuths have found. Now they’ve now discovered evidence in iOS 14 code that corroborates the existence of new iPhones models. Based on the clues found in the code, only ‘iPhone 12 Pro’ models are expected get these new time-of-flight sensors.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The new camera setup will likely include a time-of-flight 3D sensor, a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. The time-of-flight sensor will lend itself to new augmented reality features. 9to5Mac reported that Apple is developing a new augmented reality application for iOS 14. The app will allow users to get more information about world around them via AR. The time-of-flight sensor will feature an infrared projector, similar to the front-facing TrueDepth camera present in iPhone X and newer models. That enables the iPhone to capture point clouds from the environment so it can generate 3D models based on them. One of the purposes of the ToF sensor that we can confirm is related with the Measure app, which will be able to make accurate distance and measurement calculations on these devices.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, then, as with the last batch, the “Pro” model (Max) is what it will be!