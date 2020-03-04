New Mac mini, iMac, and iPad Pro updates coming ‘soon,’ leaker says

Anonymous Twitter user CoinX, who has previously leaked numerous accurate details about Apple’s product lineups, today tweets that Apple has updates for the iMac and Mac mini coming soon. CoinX also corroborates reports that Apple is prepping new iPad Pro models with updated camera hardware.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple last updated the Mac mini in 2018, which was its first update since 2014. This update represented a major boost in power for the Mac mini, and it also brought USB-C connectivity for the first time.

As for the iMac, CoinX is referring to the non-Pro model of the desktop all-in-one. Just yesterday, however, Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple also has an updated version of the iMac Pro coming in Q4 of this year…

The refreshed iPad Pro models are expected to feature the same triple-lens camera design as the iPhone 11 Pro, but with a new time-of-flight 3D sensor. Past reports have indicated that the new iPad Pro models will be announced sometime this spring.