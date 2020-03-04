New Mac mini, iMac, and iPad Pro updates coming ‘soon,’ leaker says

Anonymous Twitter user CoinX, who has previously leaked numerous accurate details about Apple’s product lineups, today tweets that Apple has updates for the iMac and Mac mini coming soon. CoinX also corroborates reports that Apple is prepping new iPad Pro models with updated camera hardware.
iMac/Mac mini 🔜
— CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) March 4, 2020
New camera on iPad 💯
— CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) March 4, 2020
Apple last updated the Mac mini in 2018, which was its first update since 2014. This update represented a major boost in power for the Mac mini, and it also brought USB-C connectivity for the first time.
As for the iMac, CoinX is referring to the non-Pro model of the desktop all-in-one. Just yesterday, however, Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple also has an updated version of the iMac Pro coming in Q4 of this year…
The refreshed iPad Pro models are expected to feature the same triple-lens camera design as the iPhone 11 Pro, but with a new time-of-flight 3D sensor. Past reports have indicated that the new iPad Pro models will be announced sometime this spring.
MacDailyNews Take: If true, expect a virtual smorgasbord of press release announcements coming from Apple sooner than later!
Via Twitter, CoinX has previously been accurate by leaking the Apple naming schemes for the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 families.
4 Comments
Cheaper SSDs, mouse that is useable while charging, more tactile keyboard, restored startup sound, cord management guide on back, fingerprint resistant display.
Yeah Startup Chimes!! Keep the tradition going. One Senior Apple Tech told me he knows what computer the customers is using by the sound of its chime.
I’m not sure what Apple could do to improve the MacMini. I think it’s already at its thermal limits due to that restrictive case. I have mine sitting on a USB-powered cooler which I turn on in the summertime as a preventive measure from overheating in case I’m doing some encoding of movie files. The MacMini internal fan quickly goes to maximum, so I think the 6-core i7 MacMini already has some cooling issues. Either the case design leaves a lot to be desired for proper ventilation or the single fan isn’t up to the task of removing enough heat. I’m guessing it’s likely both things. I honestly don’t have much hope for an 8-core i9 being able to run under load without thermal throttling in the current MacMini case.
I have a 2018 Mac Mini very close to being maxed out with an I7 3.2 GHz chip and 16 GB ram. I was working on a book with quite a few pictures and continuously using Photoshop and inDesign to assemble it. Machine definitely ran too hot. Fan running full blast and case too hot to hold. It’s only mildly warm when I piddle around on the Internet.