Apple warns retail stores about replacement iPhone shortage

Apple has warned technical support staff at the company’s retail stores to expect shortages of replacement iPhones, another sign that the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is affecting the company’s supply chain. According to Apple Store employees, as reported by Bloomberg News, replacement iPhones for heavily damaged devices will be in short supply for as long as two to four weeks.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The workers, known as Geniuses, were advised in a memo that they can offer to mail replacement iPhones to customers and provide loaner devices to ease delays.

Some Apple stores have also noticed a shortage of individual parts, according to the employees, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

When a user brings in a damaged iPhone to an Apple store, the company can replace individual parts such as the screen or camera. If the device is beyond repair, the company often provides a replacement phone rather than a brand new model.