Travel recommendations may be coming to Apple’s Maps app

Much in the same way Apple curates the App Store with developer interviews, guides, and recommendations authored by the company, Apple seems to be preparing to add their own descriptions and travel recommendations for select locations in its Maps app.
At the moment, Apple relies heavily on third-party services like Yelp and Wikipedia to describe businesses and points of interest found in Apple Maps. Apple’s expanded editorial role is hinted at by a (now deleted) job description for an Apple Maps writer / editor position in California, which was posted on Monday.
The “Product Manager – Maps, Writer/Editor” job in Culver City, California, will “help build and grow a brand-new content category for the Apple Maps team,” according to the listing, by working with internal Apple stakeholders and “strategically meaningful external partners.”
Whoever fills the role will be responsible for the creation of content that helps people explore their local community or places they’d like to visit. “[Apple] is looking for someone to help build exciting and engaging editorial content to help Maps users explore their world,” reads the job description. “Whether that’s locally, or when they’re planning an amazing vacation.”
MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps, coronavirus willing, this feature will be revealed at WWDC 2020 in June. Even if Apple decides to do a “non-physical” WWDC this year due to health concerns, we expect they’d webcast the traditional keynote in which they’ll cover what’s next for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and more.
I hope they include racism climate. Some countries need to get embarrassed.
Outside of the current problems with the CoronaVirus there is a high demand for travel. The jumbo jets are a bit empty these days but we’ll b ready to start traveling with things settle down. Just like with SARS.
Having travel information in your Apple devices would be a major benefit, and now is actually a good time to be building it out. Personally I prefer an established body of knowledge that can be enhanced over time. The Rick Stevens is a series I like, especially with the availability of existing DVDs. A big up front payment to get rights and a maintenance payment for updates.
Identifying travel information options for other parts of the world can be integrated. People lover to travel and Apple can leverage this love with travel services, some free and some fee based. Since a lot pdf people travel with a MacBook travel information is needed on macOS as well as iOS.