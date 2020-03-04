Travel recommendations may be coming to Apple’s Maps app

Much in the same way Apple curates the App Store with developer interviews, guides, and recommendations authored by the company, Apple seems to be preparing to add their own descriptions and travel recommendations for select locations in its Maps app.

Thomas Ricker for The Verge:

At the moment, Apple relies heavily on third-party services like Yelp and Wikipedia to describe businesses and points of interest found in Apple Maps. Apple’s expanded editorial role is hinted at by a (now deleted) job description for an Apple Maps writer / editor position in California, which was posted on Monday.

The “Product Manager – Maps, Writer/Editor” job in Culver City, California, will “help build and grow a brand-new content category for the Apple Maps team,” according to the listing, by working with internal Apple stakeholders and “strategically meaningful external partners.”

Whoever fills the role will be responsible for the creation of content that helps people explore their local community or places they’d like to visit. “[Apple] is looking for someone to help build exciting and engaging editorial content to help Maps users explore their world,” reads the job description. “Whether that’s locally, or when they’re planning an amazing vacation.”