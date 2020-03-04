Apple releases watchOS 6.2 beta 4

One day after the release of the other four developer and public beta builds (iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, and macOS 10.15.4), Apple today released watchOS 6.2 beta 4 for developers.

watchOS 6.2 beta 4 is available via Apple’s Developer Center website.

watchOS 6 requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 13 or later, and one of the following Apple Watch models:

• Apple Watch Series 1

• Apple Watch Series 2

• Apple Watch Series 3

• Apple Watch Series 4

• Apple Watch Series 5

Not all features are available on all devices.

AppleInsider notes:

Previously, watchOS arrived alongside the others on February 26 for the third build, February 19 for the second, and February 5 for the first.

MacDailyNews Take: With history as our guide, the public beta releases for iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, and watchOS 6.2 should be along shortly.