Apple releases watchOS 6.2 beta 4

1 Comment

One day after the release of the other four developer and public beta builds (iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, and macOS 10.15.4), Apple today released watchOS 6.2 beta 4 for developers.

watchOS 6.2 beta 4. Image: Apple Watch Series 5
Apple Watch Series 5
watchOS 6.2 beta 4 is available via Apple’s Developer Center website.

watchOS 6 requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 13 or later, and one of the following Apple Watch models:

• Apple Watch Series 1
• Apple Watch Series 2
• Apple Watch Series 3
• Apple Watch Series 4
• Apple Watch Series 5

Not all features are available on all devices.

AppleInsider notes:

Previously, watchOS arrived alongside the others on February 26 for the third build, February 19 for the second, and February 5 for the first.

MacDailyNews Take: With history as our guide, the public beta releases for iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, and watchOS 6.2 should be along shortly.

1 Comment

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: ,