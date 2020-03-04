Apple releases watchOS 6.2 beta 4

One day after the release of the other four developer and public beta builds (iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, and macOS 10.15.4), Apple today released watchOS 6.2 beta 4 for developers.
watchOS 6.2 beta 4 is available via Apple’s Developer Center website.
watchOS 6 requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 13 or later, and one of the following Apple Watch models:
• Apple Watch Series 1
• Apple Watch Series 2
• Apple Watch Series 3
• Apple Watch Series 4
• Apple Watch Series 5
Not all features are available on all devices.
Previously, watchOS arrived alongside the others on February 26 for the third build, February 19 for the second, and February 5 for the first.
MacDailyNews Take: With history as our guide, the public beta releases for iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, and watchOS 6.2 should be along shortly.
Hrere’s to hoping the crappy connectivity between AW s5 and iPhone SEs is fixed once and for all.