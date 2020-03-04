Atari’s ‘Missile Command: Recharged’ coming to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch this spring

Atari and developer Nickervision Studios have announced that Missile Command: Recharged, a modern take on one of Atari’s most beloved titles, is coming to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch and Android devices this spring. Reinvented and built from the ground up for mobile devices, Missile Command: Recharged arrives just in time for the 40th anniversary of the original arcade hit.

Devastating warheads are raining down on your bases, and it’s up to you to shoot them down before impact! How long can you hold off the aerial assault until your domain is decimated? It’s time to take command; launch the counter-missiles!

“Missile Command: Recharged aims to reinvigorate the storied Missile Command IP by appealing to fans of the original arcade and classic console releases,” said Tony Chien, VP of Marketing for Atari, in a statement. “Fans can expect the familiar and addictive missile-destroying gameplay but with modern mechanics optimized for touch-screen devices. Missile Command: Recharged is a perfect pick-up-and-play title for short high-intensity gameplay sessions.”

Missile Command: Recharged is a reimagining of the beloved classic with fast-paced, arcade action where players must defend their bases by blasting an endless barrage of missiles hailing from the sky. Launch counter-missiles to protect your base and target powerups to gain an edge at critical moments. Missile Command: Recharged will appeal to those who fondly remember playing the original or its many iterations, and a whole new generation of mobile gamers that are looking for fast-paced, pick-up-and-play, arcade goodness.

Additional features fnclude:

• Powered Up: Don’t just target missiles – take aim at all-new powerups to survive longer with defensive measures, silo repair, or a screen-clearing special blast.

• Upgraded: New powerup system takes points earned and allows them to be used to upgrade all aspects of gameplay to get an edge and achieve the highest scores.

• Shoot for the Clouds: Compete in global online leaderboards and aim to claim bragging rights as the top missile commander.

• Achievements: Better yourself with each game played and work towards besting the toughest challenges!

• Get Augmented: Use the new augmented reality feature to project your gameplay to a virtual arcade cabinet and take your missile destruction to new heights!

Players can dive into the fun of Missile Command: Recharged when it launches on the App Store and Google Play this spring. The game will be free to download with ads, with an optional one-time purchase to play unobstructed and ad-free.

MacDailyNews Take: Wow, 40 years! We’ll be giving this one a try for sure.