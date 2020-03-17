China’s BOE may supply OLED for Apple’s next-gen 5.4-inch ‘iPhone 12’

Chinese display maker BOE is reportedly in partnership with touch panel maker General Interface Solutions the two companies look to supply Apple’s next-gen 5.4-inch “iPhone 12,” according to a report from DigiTimes.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple plans to release four so-called iPhone 12 models with OLED displays in the fall, including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. All of the devices are expected to support 5G and they may sport a new design that includes more of a flat edged metal frame like the iPad Pro or iPhone 4.

The new 5.4-inch iPhone would be the smallest iPhone that Apple has ever offered with a notched display. By comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch display and the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display. With a notch, slim bezels, and lack of a home button, the 5.4-inch iPhone would have an even smaller footprint than the 4.7-inch iPhone 8.