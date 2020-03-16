Apple’s 5G iPhone launch is key to 5G stocks’ momentum

Apple’s 5G iPhone launch is seen as key to 5G stocks’ momentum by analysts, as telecom companies are in the early stages of building out 5G wireless networks.

Reinhardt Krause for Investor’s Business Daily:

The rapidly spreading China coronavirus, also called COVID-19, slowed 5G wireless momentum in early 2020. Many 5G stocks, especially semiconductor companies, took a hit.

Apple (AAPL) will be a big factor in the 5G wireless market… According to IBD Stock Checkup, Apple stock has a Relative Strength Rating of 94 out of a possible 99 amid the coronavirus stock market correction.

Apple is expected to roll out its 5G iPhones in September. However, the Covid-19 outbreak slowed the production of key smartphone components. With the coronavirus apparently under control in China, factory production is expected to bounce back in April. However, the launch of Apple 5G iPhones could be delayed by a month, analysts say.