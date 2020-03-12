Algorithmic trading: Stock market volatility jumps on coronavirus concerns

Large banks, hedge funds, and institutional investors use algorithmic trading routinely, regardless of whether we’re in a bull or bear market. However, when triggered by news events, such as the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, or financial rules, computer-driven trading algorithms can exacerbate stock market sell-offs.

Reinhardt Krause for Investor’s Business Daily:

Amid the global spread of the deadly China coronavirus, stock markets plunged on March 9. In the U.S., the broad sell-off triggered circuit breakers that halted marketwide trading for the first time in 12 years…

Volatility-based circuit breakers again were tripped on March 12. The World Health Organization a day earlier declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

Algorithmic trading also has been associated with stock market volatility and triggering sell orders. One example: the “flash crash” of May 2010, which wiped $860 billion from U.S. stock markets in less than 30 minutes.