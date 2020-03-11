NAB and E3 conventions canceled due to COVID-19

Organizers for both NAB and E3 have announced both events have been canceled in 2020 as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

E3, a major gaming convention that draws more than 65,000 people, was set to be held on June 9 to June 11 in Los Angeles, California.

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX — E3 (@E3) March 11, 2020

NAB is an annual trade show produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, and it typically draws somewhere around 100,000 people. This year’s event was set to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 18 to April 22.

In light of the current public health emergency both domestically and globally, it is clear that it would not be possible to hold #NABShow in April as planned. NAB is evaluating a number of alternatives to the April show. For more info, please visit: https://t.co/CyALIcvTVX pic.twitter.com/rwQgdr92td — NAB Show (@NABShow) March 11, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: With both NAB and E3 now canceled, the clock ticks, unfortunately, on Apple’s WWDC 2020.