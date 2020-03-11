Apple closes all 17 retail stores in Italy due to COVID-19

Apple is closing all seventeen of their company-owned retail stores in Italy “until further notice” as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak severely curtails activity in the country.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Apple didn’t say when Italian stores will reopen, but it will “closely monitor the situation” and keep its online and phone support open. “As we support the work to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19, our priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities we serve,” Apple said in a statement on Wednesday.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s obviously prudent for Apple to temporarily close all retail stores in Italy. According to Caixin, Italy remains the worst hit country outside China, with more than 10,100 infections and 631 deaths.