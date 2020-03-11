iOS 14 leaks are more proof that encryption ‘backdoors’ won’t work

Even more motivated and determined than even the greatest Apple operating system detective, “is the criminal, the terrorist, the bad actor — and they absolutely shouldn’t be given the chance to do so with an encryption backdoor of any sort,” William Gallagher and Mike Wuerthele write for AppleInsider:

It can be fun for us to know what’s coming next, and we might even see it as useful. Based on the apparent leak of iOS 14, for instance, you might well put off buying an iPhone 11 because it looks like the “iPhone SE 2” will be out soon. You might be right, you might be wrong. The worst that can happen is that you go for a few weeks without an iPhone. But, there is a larger point to be made. These very leaks, and how they are being torn apart for any scintilla of clues in the code, are themselves proof that we must not ever have an encryption backdoor. Like all these features in iOS 14, holes will be found, and exploited. Although, if you seriously ever doubted this, you’re probably in an agency or a company that would benefit from a way to unlock iOS. That’s not to be flippant about such agencies, it is to say that they know backdoors are a fallacy, but they continue to pursue them anyway.

MacDailyNews Take: Exactly.

That no “backdoor” would be secure is blatantly obvious to even the most painfully dimwitted, so, therefore, those demanding these mythical “backdoors” must really want insecure devices that they can access at any time, for any reason whenever they conjure up a warrant and a judge to rubber stamp it.

Cook’s most lasting legacy, we hope, will be protecting users’ right to privacy even in the face of overreaching governments. – MacDailyNews, February 26, 2020

Why don’t these genius politicians next attempt to legislate in purple unicorns? They’re equally as plentiful as secure backdoors. – MacDailyNews, October 3, 2018

Simple logic dictates that an iPhone backdoor would risk the privacy and security of every single iPhone user on earth. It would also risk Apple’s sales worldwide. If Apple created backdoors to their products, sales of iPhones, iPads, Macs, etc. would drop dramatically.

What we really want to see Apple do next is to better explain the basics of this issue to the general public… There is no such thing as a secure “master key” or “backdoor.” — MacDailyNews, January 28, 2020

Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. – Benjamin Franklin, Historical Review of Pennsylvania, 1759

This is not about this phone. This is about the future. And so I do see it as a precedent that should not be done in this country or in any country. This is about civil liberties and is about people’s abilities to protect themselves. If we take encryption away… the only people that would be affected are the good people, not the bad people. Apple doesn’t own encryption. Encryption is readily available in every country in the world, as a matter of fact, the U.S. government sponsors and funds encryption in many cases. And so, if we limit it in some way, the people that we’ll hurt are the good people, not the bad people; they will find it anyway. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 2016