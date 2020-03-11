Apple cancels rumored March event with ‘iPhone SE 2’ delayed indefinitely

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Apple has canceled a special media event originally set for March after experiencing continued production delays to the “iPhone SE 2,” Cult of Mac reports, citing “a source at Apple.”

Brad Gibson for Cult of Mac:

A number of other problems played into the decision to delay the event that was being planned, including the worsening impact of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus in California and elsewhere. The source said Apple grew “concerned” about bringing together some 1,000 people for the event, originally planned for late March at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

MacDailyNews Take: Just last week, the Public Health Department of the County of Santa Clara (in which Cupertino’s Apple Park and the Steve Jobs Theater reside) announced new guidance designed to reduce the spread of the virus in the community, so Apple’s cancelation of their iPhone SE 2 event makes perfect sense. No sense launching a product if you have no stock on hand*. Unfortunately, those waiting for Apple’s new “budget” iPhone will have to wait a little longer.

*although that didn’t stop Apple from doing just that with the original Apple Watch. 😉