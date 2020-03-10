Trump administration to meet with Apple, others to discuss ways to control coronavirus outbreak

Trump administration officials will meet representatives from Apple and other large technology companies on Wednesday to coordinate efforts over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Blake Burman and Suzanne O’Halloran for FOXBusiness:
Representatives from Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and Twitter are expected to visit the White House on Wednesday, FOX Business has learned. These executives will be joined by officials from government agencies including Health and Human Services, the National Institute of Health and the U.S. Labor Department, to name a few. White House Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios will lead the meeting.
These Silicon Valley companies are set to discuss coordination efforts and information sharing between their industry and the U.S. government involving CO-VID19…
Along with big tech, the big banks are also set to visit the White House the same day to discuss not only combating coronavirus but likely also the extreme market swings that have dominated the past few weeks. President Trump and members of his administration continue to reiterate that the fundamentals of the economy are strong despite the sharp drop in equity prices amid high volatility, but they will look to discuss the financial market fallout from the coronavirus and potential solutions.
MacDailyNews Note: More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here. Track the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) here.
6 Comments
One would think it would probably be far more useful if the administration discussed how to control the corona virus with appropriate government health organizations. You know…. the ones they’re in charge of.
Or maybe not.
Which part of “These executives will be joined by officials from government agencies including Health and Human Services, the National Institute of Health and the U.S. Labor Department, to name a few” didn’t you understand?
WTF do tech giants know about controlling virus pandemics across the nation?
One might assume, if they have a functioning brain, that tech companies might have insights into ways to effectively communicate with citizens in ways that are better than relying on the ratings/hits-reliant media which is so beyond broken int he U.S.A. that it’s laughable.
The Administration prefers to deal with the economic impact of Covid-19 rather than the disease itself. Tucker Carlson on Fox News, March 9, 2020:
Referring to the outbreak as “an epidemic,” Carlson kicked off his show with a grave warning. “People you know will get sick,” he said. “Some may die. This is real.” He said, “It will affect your life, and by the way, it’s definitely not just the flu.”
“If a recession does hit, it will not be so simple to fight it. … The usual stimulus efforts, tax cuts and lower rates won’t reopen factories that have shut down to contain the virus. It won’t get people to eat at closed restaurants or shop and closed malls or attend to canceled sporting events.”
Though Carlson said the country “is likely to experience a painful period we are powerless to stop,” he advised people and elected leaders to remain calm, but not complacent.
“It does not mean assuring people that everything will be fine,” he said. “We don’t know that. Instead, it’s better to tell the truth. That is always the surest sign of strength. As they level with us, our leaders ought to prepare the public for what may come next.”
A bad flu season is 80,000 dead, we’ve got about 18,000 dead from influenza this year, we have a hundred from corona. Which should you be worried about influenza or Corona? A hundred versus 18,000? It’s not a trick question. And look, everything that’s going on with the New York cleaning the subways and everyone using Clorox wipes and get your flu shot, which should be the other message, that’s good. That’s a good thing, so I have no problem with the behaviors.
What I have a problem with is the panic and the fact that businesses are getting destroyed that people’s lives are being upended, not by the virus, but by the panic. The panic must stop. And the press, they really somehow need to be held accountable because they are hurting people.
I think there was it was a concerted effort by the press to capture your eyes and in doing so they did it by inducing panic.
There’s certain things having been a physician for almost forty years, there are certain things I just know … and there’s certain things I just know by virtue of all the experience I’ve had and so when I saw this one coming, the corona, I thought I know how this is gonna go, I see kind of what it is and then I saw the excessive reaction the press, so I have to respond and then people, the weird part on social media towards me as people are angry with me, angry with me for trying to get them to see reality and calm down.
— Dr. Drew Pinsky, CBS News, March 10, 2020