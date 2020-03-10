Trump administration to meet with Apple, others to discuss ways to control coronavirus outbreak

Trump administration officials will meet representatives from Apple and other large technology companies on Wednesday to coordinate efforts over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Blake Burman and Suzanne O’Halloran for FOXBusiness:

Representatives from Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and Twitter are expected to visit the White House on Wednesday, FOX Business has learned. These executives will be joined by officials from government agencies including Health and Human Services, the National Institute of Health and the U.S. Labor Department, to name a few. White House Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios will lead the meeting.

These Silicon Valley companies are set to discuss coordination efforts and information sharing between their industry and the U.S. government involving CO-VID19…

Along with big tech, the big banks are also set to visit the White House the same day to discuss not only combating coronavirus but likely also the extreme market swings that have dominated the past few weeks. President Trump and members of his administration continue to reiterate that the fundamentals of the economy are strong despite the sharp drop in equity prices amid high volatility, but they will look to discuss the financial market fallout from the coronavirus and potential solutions.