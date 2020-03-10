Apple TV+ releases official trailer for ‘Central Park’ animated series

Apple today released the official trailer for their upcoming Apple TV+ series, Central Park, a musical walk in the park.

Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) that follows the exploits of a family, the Tillermans, living in the world’s most famous park.

Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in New York City’s Central Park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

Central Park is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers), alongside Grammy Award-winner Josh Gad (Frozen and who also played Woz in the 2013 feature film Jobs) and Emmy Award-winner Nora Smith (Bob’s Burgers). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century Fox Television.

The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.

Watch Central Park on May 29 on the Apple TV app: More info here.

MacDailyNews Take: Central Park might have the ability to become a significant draw for Apple TV+!