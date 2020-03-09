Apple’s premium over-ear headphones revealed in iOS 14 leak

Two years ago uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple was producing premium over-ear headphones with features similar to AirPods. Now, thanks to two icons hiding in Apple’s iOS 14 code that have just been discovered, we have our first look at the design of Apple’s new headphones.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

The two icons discovered by 9to5Mac give us the clearest picture to date of how high-end, over-ear Apple headphones will look. These glyphs are used in iOS 14 to represent the unreleased headphones throughout the operating system including Apple’s battery and charging status widget.

Based on the two versions of the same glyph, we expect Apple to offer at least two color options for the over-ear version of AirPods, likely black or space gray and white.

In terms of features, we expect Apple’s high-end, over-ear headphones to adopt more features from AirPods than existing Beats headphones have so far. For example, the Apple over-ear headphones are expected to automatically pause and resume audio playback when you remove or wear them.