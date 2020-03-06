Apple TV+ renews NAACP Image Award-winning series ‘Truth Be Told’

Apple today announced that the NAACP Image Award-winning drama series “Truth Be Told” of Apple TV+, starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, has been renewed for a second season. The series is created by acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

“Working with Octavia Spencer has been a dream come true for me. I am honored to continue to build the character of Poppy Parnell with her and my partners at Hello Sunshine and Chernin Entertainment,” said Tramble Spellman, in a statement. “Apple continues to show their tremendous support for us and the show. I am thrilled to dive back into exploring our national obsession with true crime and how it plays out with our rich canvas of compelling characters.”

“I cannot wait to work with the talented Nichelle, as well as our partners at Apple, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment Endeavor Content and the entire ‘Truth Be Told’ family, to continue expanding these characters and this world,” said Spencer, in a statement. “There is so much more to explore and we are are truly excited to begin creating new episodes, storylines and characters.”

“I’m thrilled to be making another season of ‘Truth Be Told’ with Apple, our incredibly creative group of producers and the infinitely talented Octavia Spencer,” added executive producer Reese Witherspoon, in a statement. “I can’t wait to see how Poppy Parnell’s next chapter unfolds.”

Spencer will reprise her role as Poppy Parnell for season two, which will unfold around a new case. The first season of “Truth Be Told” follows podcaster Poppy Parnell as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, and comes face-to-face with the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. The series provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

“Octavia’s performance and Nichelle’s story struck a chord with audiences,” said Matt Cherniss, head of development, Apple Worldwide Video, in a statement. “We are proud of this powerful show and the incredible team behind it, and look forward to a second season.”

“Truth Be Told” is executive produced by Octavia Spencer, alongside writer and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Mikkel Norgaard.

The complete first season of “Truth Be Told” is now available to stream, exclusively on Apple TV+.

“Truth Be Told” joins recently renewed Apple Originals set for a second season, including the upcoming drama series “Home Before Dark,” and critically acclaimed series “Little America,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” “Dickinson,” “See,” “Servant” and “For All Mankind.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.