All ‘Today At Apple’ sessions canceled in Italy due to coronavirus

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Apple has canceled all of its Today At Apple sessions throughout Italy, one of the world’s hardest hit countries.

Via Twitter, @setteBIT first announced that Apple has canceled their Today At Apple sessions in all retail stores in Italy until at least March 19th.

La situazione degli eventi TodayAtApple nei negozi italiani di Apple peggiora: se già si era scoperto l’annullamento di tutto x questa settimana https://t.co/V7YHvchrcS, ora dal nord al sud della penisola il sito di Apple segnala l’assenza completa di appuntamenti fino al 19/3 pic.twitter.com/Mw7hoeljec — setteBIT (@setteBIT) March 6, 2020

Stephen Warwick for iMore:

More can confirm that no Italian Apple stores are currently offering sessions. A website note simply states: “Unfortunately there are no scheduled sessions here. Try selecting an Apple Store.” Apple’s Oriocenter store in Bergamo is definitely closed this weekend. Furthermore, Apple has cancelled Today At Apple sessions across all of its Italy stores until at least March 19. In the Lombardy region specifically, the situation is less clear due to stipulations about closures in malls. Apple’s store websites for its Carosello, Fiordaliso and Apple iL Leone stores currently state they will be open this weekend. As the situation remains developing, you should definitely check out store websites before visiting.

MacDailyNews Take: That all Today At Apple sessions are canceled in Italy is, of course, not surprising as Italy has been disproportionally hit by the coronavirus outbreak with 3,858 cases and 148 deaths so far, according to Caixin.