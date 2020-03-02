Woz and his wife may be the first U.S. COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak today tweeted that he and his wife may have been the first in the U.S. – patients zero – to have the COVID-19 coronavirus after returning from a trip to China.

Checking out Janet’s bad cough. Started Jan. 4. We had just returned from China and may have both been patient zero in U.S. (@ West Coast Sports Institute in Santa Clara, CA) https://t.co/MRNHqithEU — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) March 2, 2020

Amber Neely for MacRumros:

The tweet was geotagged from Foursquare, indicating that he and his wife were being examined at Santa Clara’s West Coast Sports Institute. According to the tweet, his wife Janet has been suffering from respiratory distress for nearly two months, noting that her symptoms started on January 4.

MacDailyNews Take: Get well, soon, Janet and Woz!

MacDailyNews Note: Currently, according to the latest figures from Caixin, there are 80,174 confirmed cases in China, 44,518 recovered, 715 suspected cases, and 2,915 deaths. Confirmed cases outside of China total 9,576, with 145 deaths in 65 countries.

Again, in the interest of perspective in the face of hyperbolic media coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to an editorial published on February 28, 2020 in The New England Journal of Medicine by Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., H. Clifford Lane, M.D., and Robert R. Redfield, M.D.:

The median age of the patients was 59 years, with higher morbidity and mortality among the elderly and among those with coexisting conditions (similar to the situation with influenza); 56% of the patients were male. Of note, there were no cases in children younger than 15 years of age. Either children are less likely to become infected, which would have important epidemiologic implications, or their symptoms were so mild that their infection escaped detection, which has implications for the size of the denominator of total community infections…

This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively…

Given the efficiency of transmission as indicated in the current report, we should be prepared for Covid-19 to gain a foothold throughout the world, including in the United States. Community spread in the United States could require a shift from containment to mitigation strategies such as social distancing in order to reduce transmission. Such strategies could include isolating ill persons (including voluntary isolation at home), school closures, and telecommuting where possible.

