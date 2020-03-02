Tim Cook and Apple bet everything on China. Oops.

More people are now asking if Apple CEO Tim Cook has made Apple too dependent by betting everything on China. Cook, since joining Apple more than 20 years ago, is famous for having “transformed Apple’s supply chain, relying on China to manufacture devices with the help of low-cost, skilled labor, and to ship those products around the world,” as Mark Gurman wrote just last week for Bloomberg News. For this, Cook is called an “operations genius” by some.
Tripp Mickle and Yoko Kubota for The Wall Street Journal:
Long before Donald Trump moved into the White House or the coronavirus paralyzed the city of Wuhan, Apple Inc.’s operations team began raising concerns about the technology giant’s dependency on China.
Some operations executives suggested as early as 2015 that the company relocate assembly of at least one product to Vietnam. That would allow Apple to begin the multiyear process of training workers and creating a new cluster of component providers outside the world’s most populous nation, people familiar with the discussions said.
Senior managers rebuffed the idea. For Apple, weaning itself off a stubborn dependency on China, its second-largest consumer market and the place where most of its products are assembled, has been too challenging to undertake.
Apple’s addiction to manufacturing in China has long frustrated staff — and more recently unnerved investors. The coronavirus represents Apple’s third major setback there in as many years, including the fallout from tensions with the U.S. that included tariffs and slower-than-expected iPhone sales in the country.
“No executive will admit in a public forum: We should have thought about” the vulnerability to China, said Burak Kazaz, a Syracuse University supply chain professor and former researcher at International Business Machines Corp. “But from this point on, there are no excuses.”
MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook’s response to this issue in a recent interview with Fox Business:
The question for us is: Was the resilience there or not? And do we need to make some changes? My perspective sitting here today is that if there are changes, you’re talking about adjusting some knobs, not some sort of wholesale fundamental change. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, Fox Business, February 28, 2020
Denial ain’t just a river in Egypt.
The full WSJ article offers an interesting juxtaposition:
Finding a comparable amount of unskilled and skilled labor is impossible, said Dan Panzica, a former Foxconn executive. The population in China has allowed suppliers to build mega-factories with a capacity for more than 250,000 people. The number of migrant workers in China, who do much of Apple’s production, exceed Vietnam’s total population of 100 million. India is the closest comparison, but its roads, ports and infrastructure lag far behind those in China.
Yet, a few paragraphs later, the WSJ goes on to explain:
After winning the election, Mr. Trump said in Time magazine that he told Mr. Cook that he wanted Apple “to build a great plant, your biggest and your best, even if it’s only a foot bigger than some place in China.” The administration later started levying tariffs on imports of goods made in China.
Mr. Cook managed to avert tariffs on Apple’s bestselling product, the iPhone, telling President Trump it would put the company at a competitive disadvantage to its biggest rival, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. But Apple wasn’t able to avoid tariffs on headphones and other devices.
Samsung isn’t subject to the tariffs because it moved most of its smartphone manufacturing out of China in recent years. It is now assembling its signature phones in Vietnam, India and South Korea.
If Samsung can assemble millions of smartphones outside of China, why can’t Apple?
Has Apple CEO Tim Cook made Apple too dependent on China? Obviously, to just about anyone by now, the answer is yes.
Regardless of how the stock price is doing, in order to responsibly mitigate risk, Apple needs to break its China addiction.
Imagine if Apple had over the past several years invested some of the $400 billion they’ve spent on buybacks on diversifying production, you know, in case of trade issues, natural disasters, health emergencies, foreign government actions, etcetera? The good news is that with Apple so dependent on China, every time China catches a cold, we get a nice irrational discount sale on Apple shares. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2020
Soon China will be the only place you’ll be safe from the virus
Go look at news, CNN, BBC, Foxnews , CNBC, WHO, the only place where a major outbreak is being wrestled under control is China. Latest news is that they are closing some of their new extra hospitals while other places are scrambling to find enough test kits. The Chinese are now screening people coming IN.
New York Times:
“BEIJING/SHANGHAI — The Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus epidemic has closed the first of 16 specially built hospitals, hurriedly put up to treat people with the virus, after it discharged its last recovered patients”
Foxnews:
“China closed one of its makeshift hospitals for the first time on Monday as new coronavirus cases dipped in the country but continue to spread worldwide”
Please note I’m not excusing some of the Chinese Wuhan politicians who let the outbreak get out of control in the first place (like arresting the whistle blower doctor). (From what i gather the Chinese themselves want to kill these politicians)
But we can see from the ‘industrial response’, the speed they build hospitals, medical gear (Foxconn in a few days set up a facility to make a million masks a day for it’s workers) why Apple originally used China as a base.
I as everybody else understands Apple needs to diversify it’s supply chain, but as Cook has said a lot of manufacturing is done around the world already. (Some analysts are actually more worried about the deteriorating situation in Korea where Samsung etc makes some Apple parts)
But as Cook has said Apple has weathered Tsunamis, earthquakes , typhoons etc disrupting it’s supply chain.
China has recently redefined the way that Coronavirus cases are defined. It means that comparisons between now and earlier are meaningless. You can only judge trends if the parameters are unchanged.
It’s possible that cases are coming down, but it’s also possible that they are being reported differently and it merely looks as though cases are reducing.
Now you are getting it, MDN editors! About time you start criticizing Tim Cook’s management skills. Where have your anti-Tim Cook editorials been all these past years? Yes, of course this was an example of sarcasm. Maybe not elite sarcasm but, give me a break please. I’m new at this.
“The number of migrant workers in China, who do much of Apple’s production, exceed Vietnam’s total population of 100 million.” Terribly written, but I think they mean to say that there are more migrant workers in China (some of whom work for Apple) than the entire population of Vietnam. So what? Apple doesn’t need ten million workers, and if they can’t attract a couple hundred thousand Vietnamese then there’s something wrong with Apple. Change takes time, years in this case, but it needs to happen asap. It may mean a combination of higher prices and lower margins, but you can’t put all your eggs in just one communist basket.
People misunderstand china it’s just cheap labor. This misconception Tim Cook try to disabuse in his video.
There are over 400,000 Chinese students in the USA alone.
People misunderstand China just As they missunderstood Japan In the 1960s.
The media is over playing it per usual, Every health threat in the past 20 years, West Nile, Sars, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, Ebola, Zika, of course did damage, but nothing near what the media played them up to be…. its like the boy who cried wolf, one of these days, Something serious might actually come along and no one will react because its been done too many times..