Earlier today, Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak tweeted that he and his wife may have been the first in the U.S. – patients zero – to have the COVID-19 coronavirus after returning from a trip to China.

Checking out Janet’s bad cough. Started Jan. 4. We had just returned from China and may have both been patient zero in U.S. (@ West Coast Sports Institute in Santa Clara, CA) https://t.co/MRNHqithEU — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) March 2, 2020

Thankfully, Woz’s bit of speculation turned out to be wrong, as his wife Janet explained via email to USA Today. It turns out that Woz and his wife don’t have coronavirus, just a sinus infection.

Edward C. Baig for USA Today:

Woz’s tweet was geotagged from Foursquare, indicating that he and his wife were examined at Santa Clara’s West Coast Sports Institute, according to Appleinsider. That may be the case, but apparently, it is not for coronavirus.

MacDailyNews Take: Excellent news that Woz and his wife do not have coronavirus, just sinus infections. Gotta love Woz!