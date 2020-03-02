Woz and his wife don’t have coronavirus, just a sinus infection

No Comments

Earlier today, Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak tweeted that he and his wife may have been the first in the U.S. – patients zero – to have the COVID-19 coronavirus after returning from a trip to China.

Woz coronavirus just sinus infection. Image: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak (photo: Jonathan Alcorn)
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak (photo: Jonathan Alcorn)
Thankfully, Woz’s bit of speculation turned out to be wrong, as his wife Janet explained via email to USA Today. It turns out that Woz and his wife don’t have coronavirus, just a sinus infection.

Edward C. Baig for USA Today:

Woz’s tweet was geotagged from Foursquare, indicating that he and his wife were examined at Santa Clara’s West Coast Sports Institute, according to Appleinsider.

That may be the case, but apparently, it is not for coronavirus.

MacDailyNews Take: Excellent news that Woz and his wife do not have coronavirus, just sinus infections. Gotta love Woz!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,